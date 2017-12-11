Grovetown High football player arrested for sexual misconduct against female student

A Grovetown High School student has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching a classmate.

According to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the victim says seventeen-year-old Kevon Avera grabbed her breast and buttocks while in the water room during football practice on Nov. 6. The victim is a trainer for the football team and Avera is on the team. She says Avera also asked her to perform oral sex on him in the water room.

Avera denies the allegations, saying that he was in the water room with the victim but nothing happened.

Avera was booked into the Columbia County jail on Dec. 6 and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.

