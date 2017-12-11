Mayor Hardie Davis hosts holiday open house - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Mayor Hardie Davis hosts holiday open house

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Monday December 11th the Mayor of the City of Augusta hosted a holiday open house.

Folks dropped in from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mayor Hardie Davis says no one came to the event with an agenda because it was a more "go with the flow" type of event.

"We've got a host of people who have come through, business professionals, folks who work in a non-profit arena, we've got one of our commissioners here we've got employees who have come by," he adds.

Mayor Davis says there will be a Town Hall meeting at the end of the month. There he says it will be more "issues oriented". He adds more planning will be involved for the 2018 State of the City Address.

