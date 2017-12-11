Olar man's death ruled natural causes - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Olar man's death ruled natural causes

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

An Olar, SC man is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree.

Sixty-two-year-old John W. Deer of Dana Avenue in Olar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was traveling North on Hwy. 64 S. near the Bamberg / Barnwell County line when his vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree.

An autopsy determined that Deer did not die as a result of the crash. His death has been ruled as natural causes.

