Olar man's death ruled natural causes

A Grovetown High School student has been arrested, accused of inappropriately touching a classmate. The victim says seventeen-year-old Kevon Avera grabbed her breast and buttocks while in the water room during football practice.More >>
Sixty-two-year-old John W. Deer of Dana Avenue in Olar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was traveling North on Hwy. 64 S. near the Bamberg / Barnwell County line when his vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree.More >>
North Augusta Public Safety has identified the man wanted for robbing the South State Bank on Georgia Avenue as Frank Douglas, a resident of North Augusta. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.More >>
One Augusta teen is doing all she can to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes and she is making an impact right here in the CSRA. On September 13, 2013 Caroline Dorn's life was changed forever.More >>
