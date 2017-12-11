Fire on Lebaum Court shuts down traffic on Richmond Hill Drive

A fire on Lebaum Ct. in Augusta shut down traffic on Richmond Hill Drive Monday morning.

Two people were said to be in the home at the time of the fire, but escaped with no injuries. According to Battalion Chief Kneece, the fire started from an improperly discarded cigarette.

Richmond Hill Dr. was blocked off in the area until about 11:30 a.m.

