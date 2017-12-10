Augusta teen raises awareness about Type 1 diabetes

One Augusta teen is doing all she can to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes and she is making an impact right here in the CSRA. On September 13, 2013 Caroline Dorn's life was changed forever.More >>
On December 9, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Aiken.
An Augusta native wins a prestigious award at Savannah State's graduation Saturday morning. University President Cheryl Dozier presented two students with the President's Second Mile Award, including Chauntilena Butler, who's from Augusta.
A Johnston Police Officer has died after a car accident on Friday night. Edgefield County deputy coroner confirmed 30-year-old James Eric Chapman's death was caused by head trauma.
A single vehicle crash that happened around 3 a.m. December 9th has resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Aiken man on Gun Range Road. The driver has been identified as Corey Raiford and was the only one involved in the accident.
