Augusta teen raises awareness about Type 1 diabetes

One Augusta teen is doing all she can to raise awareness for Type 1 Diabetes and she is making an impact right here in the CSRA.

On September 13, 2013 Caroline Dorn's life was changed forever. Pneumonia plagued her body for six weeks and she lost a lot of weight in a short period of time.



"My blood sugar was 498 at diagnosis which is seven times higher than a normal persons blood sugar should be.", says Caroline Dorn.

Shortly after she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at just 12 years old. Her daily routine had to change significantly. She gives herself insulin every time she eats and each time she eats, there can be a different reaction. "You never know what can happen. I can eat the same thing for seven days and get seven different results." During the month of November she posted pics of herself in shirts pointing out this invisible and unpredictable disease. "Just hoping to raise some awareness . . get some question because the more questions people ask, the more opportunities I have to educate people."



Alice Dorn is extremely proud of her daughter's eagerness to speak out. Just last summer she was one of thirty-three people who went before the FDA in hopes to change a glucose monitor label that she wears. More recently her push for Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken County to declare November as Type 1 Diabetes month is now a reality. "She has taken this disease and made it her own and made it her passion and her mission to make sure that other people are educated and that other Type 1's are advocated for."

And her work has not stopped there. This year Caroline Dorn also went to the capitol to personally speak to the congressmen and senators about renewing The Special Diabetes Program. The Special Diabetes Program is 150 million dollars given yearly to research finding a cure for Type 1diabetes. Dorn says she will continue to raise awareness so that others can too become a champion of this disease.

