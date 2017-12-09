Augusta native wins president's award at Savannah State Universi - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta native wins president's award at Savannah State University graduation

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SAVANNAH, GA (WFXG) -

An Augusta native wins a prestigious award at Savannah State's graduation Saturday morning. University President Cheryl Dozier presented two students with the President's Second Mile Award, including Chauntilena Butler, who's from Augusta.  She's a biology major with a concentration in secondary education, only one of four students graduating with that degree. She plans to become a STEM teacher.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly