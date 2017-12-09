Johnston officer dies in fatal car accident

A Johnston Police Officer has died after a car accident on Friday night. Edgefield County deputy coroner confirmed 30-year-old James Eric Chapman's death was caused by head trauma.



According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Chapman was in a single car accident at around 10:15 Friday night. He was driving a Ford Explorer going south down Highway 23. He went off the left shoulder, hit several trees and was ejected. Chapman was the only one inside the car.



He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died. Troopers say it is unclear if Chapman was wearing a seatbelt. The accident remains under investigation.



