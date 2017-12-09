Johnston officer dies in fatal car accident

An Augusta native wins a prestigious award at Savannah State's graduation Saturday morning. University President Cheryl Dozier presented two students with the President's Second Mile Award, including Chauntilena Butler, who's from Augusta.More >>
An Augusta native wins a prestigious award at Savannah State's graduation Saturday morning. University President Cheryl Dozier presented two students with the President's Second Mile Award, including Chauntilena Butler, who's from Augusta.More >>
A Johnston Police Officer has died after a car accident on Friday night. Edgefield County deputy coroner confirmed 30-year-old James Eric Chapman's death was caused by head trauma.More >>
A Johnston Police Officer has died after a car accident on Friday night. Edgefield County deputy coroner confirmed 30-year-old James Eric Chapman's death was caused by head trauma.More >>
A single vehicle crash that happened around 3 a.m. December 9th has resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Aiken man on Gun Range Road. The driver has been identified as Corey Raiford and was the only one involved in the accident.More >>
A single vehicle crash that happened around 3 a.m. December 9th has resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Aiken man on Gun Range Road. The driver has been identified as Corey Raiford and was the only one involved in the accident.More >>
District 4 held their monthly community breakfast led by Commissioner Sammie Sias. On the agenda were a few hot topics, including the Regency Mall vote --- calling it The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.More >>
District 4 held their monthly community breakfast led by Commissioner Sammie Sias. On the agenda were a few hot topics, including the Regency Mall vote --- calling it The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.More >>
The rain didn’t stop the Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service as they hosted their "Stuff an Ambulance” drive today. They partnered with Toys for Tots and have so far filled 6 of their boxes with toys from their employees.More >>
The rain didn’t stop the Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service as they hosted their "Stuff an Ambulance” drive today. They partnered with Toys for Tots and have so far filled 6 of their boxes with toys from their employees.More >>