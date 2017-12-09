Single car crash on Gun Range Road resulted in fatality

A single vehicle crash that happened around 3 a.m. December 9th has resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Aiken man on Gun Range Road. The driver has been identified as Corey Raiford and was the only one involved in the accident. Video evidence of the crash was recovered from the water treatment facility near the crash scene.

The coroner says he was driving a 2006 Ford F150 at a high rate of speed. As he approached Highway 1 North, he failed to stop at the stop sign, and slid across Highway 1 North into a deep culvert. The decedent's wife discovered the vehicle that morning while searching for him and flagged down other motorists who assisted her.

Mr. Raiford was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple body trauma and was not wearing a seatbelt.

This is an ongoing investigation and Fox 54 will update you as we receive more information.

