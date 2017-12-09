District 4 meeting discusses hot topics following Augusta Commission meeting

District 4 held their monthly community breakfast led by Commissioner Sammie Sias. On the agenda were a few hot topics, including the Regency Mall vote - calling it The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. Commissioner Sammie Sias strongly voiced his standpoint following the most recent Augusta Commission meeting.

He describes the behavior at the meeting during the discussion of the Regency Mall vote as a “miscarriage of stupidity”, “divisive” and “poison.” He even went on to say that there were a few “back door deals” that were discussed without all the commissioners’ knowledge -- calling the deal a "bad deal from the start that only got worse". “This particular deal was conceived behind closed doors with little or no input or understanding to be able to support it. And that is one of the reasons it has become bad and worse," says Commissioner Sias.

He says that South Augusta should understand the arena possibly not being moved to the Regency Mall will not make or break the area but Commissioner Jefferson feels differently. “An arena at regency mall cannot, will not, and does not define the future of South Augusta, or even Augusta Richmond County itself. That is one project," says Commissioner Sias.

“No it’s not going to build Augusta up overnight. But it’ll certainly be a whole lot better than what’s there," says Commissioner Jefferson.

Commissioner Jefferson says a big part of his campaign was economic development and the revitalization of the Regency Mall area if a suitable option was proposed. “The momentum is in motion right now for something to happen at Gordon Highway and Deans Bridge Road. Let’s put something there that will revitalize that spot. That is prime property on a prime location. Let’s do something that will beautify that location," says Commissioner Jefferson."



Commissioners are also dealing with the aftermath of this week’s meeting. The question is will this divide the Augusta Commission? “When you’re going to work on this kind of multimillion-dollar deal, but you have a disrespectful attitude, you are disrespecting a public body. I can’t trust you with this deal," says Commissioner Sias.



Commissioner Sias feels the best way to move forward is through: “Respect. You have respect for each other. You have respect for the process. You have respect for the rules. As leaders of Augusta Richmond County, we have to have our best behavior on display at all times. It’s okay to disagree. But we have to have our best display, our best behavior on display," says Commissioner Sias.

Moving forward, the Augusta Commission will set their sights on other under-serviced locations for the arena if the Regency mall is not chosen.

