Narcan usage from First Responders in the C-S-R-A on the rise

91 people die every day in the U.S. That's the number of lives drug overdoses claim according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

On Thursday FOX 54 told you about a Richmond County Investigator who was arrested. He's accused of stealing pills like oxycodone from active cases. He told the sheriff he has a drug addiction.

"We hear quite often I was on the verge of killing myself and giving up," says Kay Benitez.

It's a place of 2nd and 3rd chances for some. The Megiddo Dream Station in Graniteville helps people of all ages turn their lives around by teaching job and life skills. The Executive Director says each person has a different story, but she has recently been seeing a similar trend.

"When you're depressed and discouraged drugs are very tempting. It makes you forget, it dulls the pain," says Benitez.

There is help thanks to Narcan, a lifesaving drug First Responders use for victims who have overdosed. In the CSRA, First Responders are using it more than ever before.

In 2016, Columbia County 1st responders used Narcan four times. This year through November it was used 10 times. In Aiken County from November of last year through November of this year, Narcan had to be used 154 times.

In Richmond County, the Fire Department recently spent $2,600 equipping the fire trucks with this same lifesaving drug.

"We've been using it at a rate that has already caused us to re-order at our initial dose," says Battalion Chief Greg Hartshorne.

In the 2 months since the Augusta Fire Department got their supply of Narcan, the entire 70-dose supply already had to be refilled.

"What's making this epidemic so bad is the potency of the drugs that are out there right now. They're very strong and it's much stronger than what it was 10 or 15 years ago," says Hartshorne.

Which some believe could be one of the reasons this drug epidemic is so widespread.

