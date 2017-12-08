Narcan usage from First Responders in the C-S-R-A on the rise

The rain didn’t stop the Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service as they hosted their "Stuff an Ambulance” drive today. They partnered with Toys for Tots and have so far filled 6 of their boxes with toys from their employees.More >>
The Georgia Cancer Center wants to spread joy and cheer to the patients, families and staff at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. They did so by having their employees create a four-foot wide by eight-foot tall card filled with inspirational messages for the holiday.More >>
As temperatures continue to drop and areas see more rainfall, the Georgia Department of Transportation is taking precautions to ensure they have equipment ready to plow and spread salt material on affected roadways.More >>
On Thursday afternoon, the Burke County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two people killed in the fire on Dogwood Drive are husband and wife, Doug and Sherri Cates.More >>
