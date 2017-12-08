Georgia Cancer Center delivers ginormous card to Children's Hospital of Georgia

The Georgia Cancer Center wants to spread joy and cheer to the patients, families and staff at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. They did so by having their employees create a four-foot wide by eight-foot tall card filled with inspirational messages for the holiday.

The card features Roary, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia mascot, pulling a sled filled with gifts stacked as tall as he is.

Chief of staff for the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University says the card was a wonderful surprise for the hospital and the families. "The need to embrace the families and what they may be going through. So we just decided as the Georgia Cancer Center that we wanted to make a big statement and a big holiday card would be a good way of doing that. But I think just a wonderful gesture that's so important this time of year to say thank you, we love you, and we embrace you," says Al Dallas.

The faculty hopes this special token of love makes the families and children feel special this holiday season.

