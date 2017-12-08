Georgia DOT discusses their winter weather preparations

As temperatures continue to drop and areas see more rainfall, the Georgia Department of Transportation is taking precautions to ensure they have equipment ready to plow and spread salt material on affected roadways.

"We've bulked up a lot of capacity to hold this brine, actually, at our Richmond County and this headquarters here. We can hold a lot of that, which can also service us even if we have to help across state lines. So that's a lot of the advances we've made. We've also got new trucks out there. We've got plows and salt spreaders that go on our normal foreman F250 trucks," says Kyle Collins with Georgia DOT, District 2.



Collins says they have more than enough trucks and tankers ready not only to service our area - but areas across state lines as well. "Well we have some storage capacity here. But as you can see behind us, way in the back, we have four large tankers, which are our main brine distribution units. They typically go down the road. They'll have an escort behind them to kind of keep traffic off their immediate rear but they go about 40 miles per hour to kind of sling this out in each lane," says Collins.



The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay off the roads. Black ice can form even when it's not raining or snowing. If you must go out... be extra careful and avoid distractions. "If we do start getting some ice and some wintery precipitation, please just stay home. Because the last thing we need is, when we have down power lines, trees, blown dust, and utility companies, in addition to the ice, is we're dealing with traffic while we're trying to clean up those spots," says Collins.

For more information on Georgia DOT and their winter weather preparations, click here.



