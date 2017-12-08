Texas' Michael Dickson wins Ray Guy Award - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Texas' Michael Dickson wins Ray Guy Award

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Texas punter Michael Dickson has been announced as the winner of the Ray Guy Award.

The Ray Guy Award is given to the nation's top collegiate punter.

Dickson was chosen from a field of 3 finalists including himself, JK Scott from the University of Alabama and Mitch Wishnowsky from the University of Utah.

Dickson received the award in Atlanta at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

