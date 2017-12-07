Savannah River Remediation gives $5,000 to Salvation Army

The Savannah River Remediation has donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army to assist in covering needs spanning three counties- Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties. SRR is the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.

The Salvation Army will determine the best use of the money in their programs. Larry Ling, the SRR Chief of Staff, said his company is proud to be a consistent supporter of the Salvation Army.

"The Salvation Army provides an important outreach to our community, and the many services the organization provides is a testament to its dedication to our community," Ling said. "SRR is grateful to be a part of making the Salvation Army's work possible all year long, but particularly during the holiday season."

SRR employees also rang the bell at the Red Kettles, seen at locations across the area. The SRR volunteers rang the bells and collected donations at the Wal-Mart on Whiskey Road in Aiken.

