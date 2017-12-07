Gold Cross EMS holding Stuff an Ambulance event - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gold Cross EMS holding Stuff an Ambulance event

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Gold Cross EMS is holding an event on Saturday, December 9 called Stuff an Ambulance.  They will be doing the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. a the Wal-Mart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

They will have an ambulance out in front of Wal-Mart and will be collecting toys and donations for Toys for Tots and stuffing the ambulance with toys.  Toys for Tots have requested only new unwrapped toys.

Gold Cross EMS will also be doing 90-second CPR classes for free on demand.  They say it is a great way to learn quick and basic CPR.  They've also arranged for Santa to be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bunche Terrace shooting connected to illegal drug transaction

    Bunche Terrace shooting connected to illegal drug transaction

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:50 AM EST2017-12-08 15:50:03 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.

    More >>

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.

    More >>

  • Georgia is working to prevent any snow mishaps

    Georgia is working to prevent any snow mishaps

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:49 AM EST2017-12-08 15:49:27 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Wintry weather has arrived in some parts of the country. And closer to home, some parts of Georgia may be getting a cold blast over the next few days. Officials in the metro Atlanta area are taking precautions. Cobb County Department of Transportation has already started running four trucks loaded with brine. G-DOT has also doubled its brine stock to more than 500,000 gallons since a big snowstorm in 2014.  Governor Nathan Deal says he feels confident Georgia is ...More >>
    Wintry weather has arrived in some parts of the country. And closer to home, some parts of Georgia may be getting a cold blast over the next few days. Officials in the metro Atlanta area are taking precautions. Cobb County Department of Transportation has already started running four trucks loaded with brine. G-DOT has also doubled its brine stock to more than 500,000 gallons since a big snowstorm in 2014.  Governor Nathan Deal says he feels confident Georgia is ...More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes shut down on Columbia Road/Kroger Road

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes shut down on Columbia Road/Kroger Road

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:31 AM EST2017-12-08 15:31:51 GMT
    CCSO TwitterCCSO Twitter

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly