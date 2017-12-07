Gold Cross EMS holding Stuff an Ambulance event

Gold Cross EMS is holding an event on Saturday, December 9 called Stuff an Ambulance. They will be doing the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. a the Wal-Mart on Bobby Jones Expressway.

They will have an ambulance out in front of Wal-Mart and will be collecting toys and donations for Toys for Tots and stuffing the ambulance with toys. Toys for Tots have requested only new unwrapped toys.

Gold Cross EMS will also be doing 90-second CPR classes for free on demand. They say it is a great way to learn quick and basic CPR. They've also arranged for Santa to be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

