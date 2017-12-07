No cause on how fire started in Waynesboro trapping couple insid - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

No cause on how fire started in Waynesboro trapping couple inside

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

A very well known Waynesboro couple died in a house fire early Thursday morning on Dogwood Drive.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says Doug and Sherri Cates died in the fire. Doug was a former city councilman in Waynesboro while Sherri served as a clerk of superior court in Burke County for more than 20 years.

Investigators say a neighbor called 911 after seeing the Cates' home engulfed in flames. While firefighters have not figured out how the fire started, one investigator tells FOX 54 it probably started in the attic. We caught up with a friend of the couple who has known the family since the 1960's and says this pain will be tough to overcome.

"We used to have cook outs, we just used to have a good time together and all of that is going to be missed. It hurts, It hurts really bad, it hurts," says Daisy Brown.

Investigators say they have ruled out criminal activity. The State Fire Marshall's Office has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bunche Terrace shooting connected to illegal drug transaction

    Bunche Terrace shooting connected to illegal drug transaction

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:50 AM EST2017-12-08 15:50:03 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.

    More >>

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.

    More >>

  • Georgia is working to prevent any snow mishaps

    Georgia is working to prevent any snow mishaps

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:49 AM EST2017-12-08 15:49:27 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Wintry weather has arrived in some parts of the country. And closer to home, some parts of Georgia may be getting a cold blast over the next few days. Officials in the metro Atlanta area are taking precautions. Cobb County Department of Transportation has already started running four trucks loaded with brine. G-DOT has also doubled its brine stock to more than 500,000 gallons since a big snowstorm in 2014.  Governor Nathan Deal says he feels confident Georgia is ...More >>
    Wintry weather has arrived in some parts of the country. And closer to home, some parts of Georgia may be getting a cold blast over the next few days. Officials in the metro Atlanta area are taking precautions. Cobb County Department of Transportation has already started running four trucks loaded with brine. G-DOT has also doubled its brine stock to more than 500,000 gallons since a big snowstorm in 2014.  Governor Nathan Deal says he feels confident Georgia is ...More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes shut down on Columbia Road/Kroger Road

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes shut down on Columbia Road/Kroger Road

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:31 AM EST2017-12-08 15:31:51 GMT
    CCSO TwitterCCSO Twitter

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly