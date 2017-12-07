No cause on how fire started in Waynesboro trapping couple inside

A very well known Waynesboro couple died in a house fire early Thursday morning on Dogwood Drive.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says Doug and Sherri Cates died in the fire. Doug was a former city councilman in Waynesboro while Sherri served as a clerk of superior court in Burke County for more than 20 years.

Investigators say a neighbor called 911 after seeing the Cates' home engulfed in flames. While firefighters have not figured out how the fire started, one investigator tells FOX 54 it probably started in the attic. We caught up with a friend of the couple who has known the family since the 1960's and says this pain will be tough to overcome.

"We used to have cook outs, we just used to have a good time together and all of that is going to be missed. It hurts, It hurts really bad, it hurts," says Daisy Brown.

Investigators say they have ruled out criminal activity. The State Fire Marshall's Office has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

