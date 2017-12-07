Who is Patrick Kaney? Richmond Co. Investigator accused of steal - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Who is Patrick Kaney? Richmond Co. Investigator accused of stealing narcotics

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Patrick Kaney (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Patrick Kaney (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There's an ongoing investigation against a now former Richmond County investigator. Patrick Kaney is accused of stealing 25 Oxycodone tablets and more from the Narcotics Division. 

Former Investigator Kaney has been with the department for more than 10 years and rose up the ranks.  When confronted about stealing these drugs the Sheriff says Kaney confessed and told him he's addicted to drugs. 

"He was well respected by the people he worked with. We saw no warning signs," says Sheriff Roundtree.

Kaney is facing violation of oath, theft by taking, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence with more charges possibly on the way.

Sheriff Roundtree says the investigation began back in November after the department realized pills were missing from an active investigation.

"Eventually it led to former investigator Kaney and throughout our internal investigation that's when he subsequently admitted he did have a substance abuse problem,"

Sheriff Roundtree believes this is the only time this has happened & Kaney used the drugs on himself. "It lets everyone know that we are not immune to the horrors of addiction. Even the Sheriff's Office," says Sheriff Roundtree.

Despite drug overdoses being one of the most talked about topics in the country, Sheriff Roundtree says no one is above the law including any of his own.

"We feel sad for any person who goes through that but the bottom line he violated the oath of office and he violated the law and we have to proceed on the criminal nature," says Sheriff Roundtree.

Kaney's duties including transporting evidence to and from the crime lab. 

