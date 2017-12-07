Who is Patrick Kaney? Richmond Co. Investigator accused of stealing narcotics

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.More >>
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
If you enjoyed getting fresh chicken from PDQ in Augusta (Washington Road), that's unfortunately has come to an end. According to BuzzonBiz the Tampa based fast food restaurant closed its Augusta location Wednesday. There was an email from the company and a sign on the restaurant's door. It said in part, "We are sad to announce that we have made the very difficult decision to close our Augusta PDQ location on Washington Road today. The welfare of our team members is always a to...More >>
If you enjoyed getting fresh chicken from PDQ in Augusta (Washington Road), that's unfortunately has come to an end. According to BuzzonBiz the Tampa based fast food restaurant closed its Augusta location Wednesday. There was an email from the company and a sign on the restaurant's door. It said in part, "We are sad to announce that we have made the very difficult decision to close our Augusta PDQ location on Washington Road today. The welfare of our team members is always a to...More >>
Augusta fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Walden Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities on scene confirmed there was no one inside the home when the fire started. Currently, authorities do not know what started the fire.More >>
Augusta fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Walden Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Authorities on scene confirmed there was no one inside the home when the fire started. Currently, authorities do not know what started the fire.More >>