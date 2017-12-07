Truck crashes into I-20 guardrail, hangs over Augusta Canal

Truck on railing over Augusta Canal (source: Georgia Department of Transportation)

A truck stuck on the railing of I-20 over the Augusta Canal has traffic backed up in Augusta.

Eastbound I-20 is backed up to Bobby Jones Expressway. Only one lane of I-20 going into South Carolina is open while crews are working to clear the other lane.

The call came into Richmond County dispatch at 6:18 p.m. Only the truck is involved. At this time, it's unclear what caused the truck to crash.

There are no reported injuries.

