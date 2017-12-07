Up Fur Adoption Now: Marielle (Adopted) - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Up Fur Adoption Now: Marielle (Adopted)

Marielle ( Source: ACAS) Marielle ( Source: ACAS)
WFXG WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Marielle was adopted just in time for Christmas. She was adopted Dec 23 and is now in a great new home.

This sweet girl is Marielle!

She’s a 3-year-old Shepard mix. She’s at the Aiken County Animal Shelter but wants a forever home of her own. She came into the shelter as a stray and has been there for about a month.

Marielle is about 30lbs and is very easy to walk on a leash. She’s very well-mannered and has a loving personality. She enjoys snuggling up and being around people. She would love to be in a home all by herself as the only pet. She could also be tested with dogs her size or smaller That makes her a perfect dog to live in either an apartment or with an older couple.

Marielle is already spayed and microchipped. She’s up to date on all her shots and is a healthy girl.

You can check her out at the shelter located at 333 Wire Rd in Aiken County, 803-642-1537. Her adoption fee is $35 through the end of December.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

