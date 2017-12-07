S.C residents can use gas receipts for tax credit soon

On Thursday afternoon, the Burke County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two people killed in the fire on Dogwood Drive are husband and wife, Doug and Sherri Cates.More >>
An investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has been arrested, accused of stealing drugs from the sheriff's office. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the sheriff's office announced that an employee had been placed on administrative leave while charges against them were pending.More >>
South Carolina residents, the next time you stop at the gas pump make sure you hit "yes" for a receipt. Soon, you'll be able to use those receipts for credit on your income taxes.More >>
The North Augusta Service Network will meet Thursday, December 7th for their monthly meeting. The meeting is held every 1st Thursday of the month.More >>
A truck full of chairs delivered to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Ronald McDonald House of Augusta President ,Betts Murdison says this is a donation they look forward to every year. Many are not aware of how important it is for families to feel at home while their love one is sick.More >>
