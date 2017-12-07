North Augusta Service Network Meeting Today

The North Augusta Service Network will meet Thursday, December 7th for their monthly meeting.

The meeting is held every 1st Thursday of the month. Today's meeting will be held at Second Providence Baptist Church at 11:45am until 1pm. Nigel Pate of Blue Choice will discuss new programs and qualifications methods for medicaid.

Claire Metzler will also be there to talk about her new organization and its children's programs ,including a possible 40 acre children's therapy camp in North Augusta.

Lunch will be provided and the first 15 minutes of the meeting will be used for networking.

