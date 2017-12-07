UPDATE: 2 transported to hospital in crash on Sudlow Lake Rd.

Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
The Waynesboro Fire Department is investigating a house fire incident. The fire occurred...More >>
South Carolina residents, the next time you stop at the gas pump make sure you hit "yes" for a receipt. Soon, you'll be able to use those receipts for credit on your income taxes.More >>
Despite complaints from some members, GOP leaders see no deal-breakers to reconciling the House and Senate bills and passing a unified package before Christmas.More >>
