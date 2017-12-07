UPDATE: 2 transported to hospital in crash on Sudlow Lake Rd.

Man dead after a crash in on Mike Padgett Highway; Source: WFXG

UPDATE: South Carolina Highway Patrol has cleared the scene of an early morning crash on Sudlow Lake Road.

This was in North Augusta at the intersection of Pine Butte Lane.

Highway Patrol says it was a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle left the road and crashed into a culvert. The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently on scene of a crash with injuries on Sudlow Lake Road.

This is at the intersection of Pine Butte Lane in North Augusta.

The crashed was called in at 4:37 Thursday.

Fox 54 is working to get more information.

