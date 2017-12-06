Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office employee on administrative leave, - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office employee on administrative leave, pending criminal charges

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation Divisions of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating one of the sheriff's office's employees.

At this time, very little information has been released. However, we do know that the employee has been placed on administrative leave, pending criminal charges.

FOX 54 will follow this developing situation and update this story when more information is available.

