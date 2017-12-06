Richmond Co. investigator charged with stealing drugs from sheriff's office

An investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has been arrested, accused of stealing drugs from the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the sheriff's office announced that an employee had been placed on administrative leave while charges against them were pending. We now know that the employee in question is Inv. Patrick Kaney. An internal investigation determined that Kaney allegedly took twenty-five Oxycodone pills and other narcotics from the sheriff's office Narcotics Division. It's believed the drugs were taken for personal use, not resale.

Inv. Kaney was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center Wednesday. He's charged with violation of oath by a public officer, theft by taking, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence. More charges are pending against him in South Carolina. He has been terminated from the sheriff's office, effective Thursday, Dec. 7.

The sheriff's office says it will work with the district attorney's office to review their policies and procedures to help prevent another incident like this.

