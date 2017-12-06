La-Z-Boy donates to Ronald McDonald House of Augusta

A truck full of chairs delivered to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Ronald McDonald House of Augusta President, Betts Murdison says this is a donation they look forward to every year. Many are not aware of how important it is for families to feel at home while their love one is sick. "There is nothing more terrifying or stressful than having a critically ill child. So we take care of the little things so mom and dad can stay focus on the health of their child."



She says La-Z-Boy furniture is in each room in the facility; providing a comfortable space where families can relax. La-Z-Boy gives furniture to every Ronald McDonald in the nation yearly. It is the way they show people they care.



"I'm a mom of four and I can't imagine what these parents go through. So just to give a little sense of normalcy of being at home is a wonderful feeling.", says Billie Wachman, who is a designer for La-Z-Boy.



It cost the Ronald McDonald House $79.00 a night to keep a room open and no family is ever turned away for their inability to pay. They really rely on donations and the generosity of others.



"So it's important in December for people to remember us and help us take care of the families.", says Murdison.



Murdison says this is the season of giving and wants people to remember their Ronald McDonald Wish List; which shows what all they need to make sure every family is taken care of. The Ronald McDonald House will be having an open house on December 14 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. for everyone to see the Christmas decor and as well as the furniture that was delivered.

