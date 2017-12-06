Educate yourself on heart health and possibly win a new Mercedes Benz

Mercedes Benz of Augusta is partnering with University Health Care Foundation to improve cardiovascular health.
The Mac Bowman MD Endowment funds community education, programs that improve cardiovascular health, cardiac rehab patient support, health screenings and student-athlete screenings.
Dr. Mac A. Bowman, the head of Cardiology at University Hospital says there are 1,000 tickets sold ($100 per ticket) where there will be a raffle to win a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250, a diamond pendant from Windsor Jewelers, a 1 year membership to Evans Fitness Center and two $500 Visa gift cards.
The event is February 22nd from 2-6 p.m.
De Pierce of Mercedes Benz of Augusta says this event isn't about the car, it's about overall health.
"Last year 10 people found abnormalties in their results for their exam and they were gracious to be educated," he adds.
