Drop in on the Mayor of Augusta for the holidays!

Mayor Hardie Davis invites you to a holiday open house; Source: Office of the Mayor

The Mayor of Augusta is hosting a holiday open house and you're invited!

Mayor Hardie Davis is inviting Augusta residents, staff, and business owners to drop in, say hello, and enjoy light refreshments. He says,

“During this holiday season, I would like to take an opportunity to thank our citizens, staff, and friends of Richmond County for the part they play in making Augusta the great city she is.”

The event will be Dec. 11th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Augusta Richmond County Municipal Building.

