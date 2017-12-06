Augusta Fire/EMA welcomes new Public Fire and Life Safety Educator

The Augusta Fire and EMA Department welcomes a new member to their team.

Michael Meyers position

Michael Meyers is the new Public Fire and Life Safety Educator and Public Information Officer. His position charges him to increase Augusta Fire/EMA’s outreach in the community to provide educational and public safety-related programs. He will coordinate education events for the department and represent the department at community events. As the Public Information Officer, Meyers will be the media contact on all Fire/EMA related questions and will coordinate interview requests. He will also be an integral part in distributing information of public interest regarding the operations of the department.

About Michael Meyers

Previously, Michael has served as an Aide, Chief of Staff, Executive Director, Public Information Officer and Special Assistant in his career. He has worked across the spectrum, working with multi-million dollar companies to non-profits. He has been covered in print, social media, and broadcast outlets to include but not limited to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Augusta Chronicle, Sheriff and Deputy Magazine and CNN. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., New Era Lodge 107, and currently serves in a volunteer role with The Augusta City Classic. Meyers is an Army Veteran and Certified Grant Writer. He graduated from Georgia Military College where he was a cadet. He enjoys fishing, playing golf, traveling with the love of his life, Monica, and cooking for his children. His motto is, “He who manages the information ... manages the future.”

