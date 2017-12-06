Aiken American Red Cross seeking blood donations for holiday season

The American Red Cross in Aiken says that the best gifts can’t be bought in a store and urges eligible donors to give more life by giving blood this month.

They say that donations tend to decline during the month of December, but patients in need of blood remain steady. They are asking that at some point during your holiday season, set aside just one hour to give what they say is the most important gift...life. To show their appreciation of your donations, they will be giving away long sleeve Red Cross t-shirts to all those that give blood or platelets. To receive your shirt, you must give your donation between Dec. 21st through Jan. 7, 2018. Shirts will be given while supplies last.

All blood types are needed and all you need is a blood donor card or valid driver’s license or two other forms of identification to check-in. You must be at least 17-years-old or 16-years-old with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

You can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Save time on your visit by using RapidPass® to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. Access this information at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Blood donation opportunities Dec. 16-31

Aiken

12/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aurora Pavilion, 655 Medical Park Dr.

12/23/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wal-Mart, 3581 Richland Avenue SW

12/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aiken Mall/Bloodstock, 2441 Whiskey Road South

Volunteers are also needed! Another way to support the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.

