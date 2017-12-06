Luncheon celebrates our WWII veterans on Pearl Harbor anniversary

Dozens of veterans from both theaters of the war attneded the luncheon in 2016; WFXG.

Local veterans of the Second World War are being honored with a special luncheon Thursday.

December 7th marks the 76th anniversary of the sneak attack at Pearl Harbor, marking America's entry into the costliest war in human history.

WWII lasted six years and would take the lives of 60 million people by its conclusion in 1945.

The Augusta Elks Lodge is commemorating the sacrifices of our remaining WWII heroes from the Greatest Generation by serving them a free lunch from 11-2pm, Thursday, on-site.

