Luncheon celebrates our WWII veterans on Pearl Harbor anniversary

The Waynesboro Fire Department is investigating a house fire incident. The fire occurred...More >>
South Carolina residents, the next time you stop at the gas pump make sure you hit "yes" for a receipt. Soon, you'll be able to use those receipts for credit on your income taxes.More >>
The North Augusta Service Network will meet Thursday, December 7th for their monthly meeting. The meeting is held every 1st Thursday of the month.More >>
The Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation Divisions of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are investigating one of the sheriff's office's employees. At this time, very little information has been released.More >>
A truck full of chairs delivered to the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Ronald McDonald House of Augusta President ,Betts Murdison says this is a donation they look forward to every year. Many are not aware of how important it is for families to feel at home while their love one is sick.More >>
