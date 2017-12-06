UPDATE: Suspect in Old Barton Chapel Rd stabbing arrested

UPDATE: Investigators have arrested a man wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Old Barton Chapel Rd. Wednesday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Carlton Leigh Hattaway has been arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Old Barton Chapel Road. at around 3:12 Wednesday morning for a reported assault. When they arrived, deputies found one victim with a stab wound to his abdomen. The victim told deputies that as he was walking down Old Barton Chapel Road, a maroon-colored Ford Explorer pulled up to him. The suspect, now identified as Hattaway, exited the vehicle and began to yell obscenities at the victim, then stabbed him with an unknown object. The victim ran from the scene to a nearby home and called the sheriff's office.

Deputies later found the Explorer at the Gordon Highway Inn. Hattaway and two others were taken into custody. It's unclear at this time if charges will be brought against the other subjects.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.