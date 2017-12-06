UPDATE: Suspect in Old Barton Chapel Rd stabbing arrested - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Suspect in Old Barton Chapel Rd stabbing arrested

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Carlton Leigh Hattaway (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Carlton Leigh Hattaway (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Investigators have arrested a man wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Old Barton Chapel Rd. Wednesday morning. Twenty-nine-year-old Carlton Leigh Hattaway has been arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Old Barton Chapel Road. at around 3:12 Wednesday morning for a reported assault. When they arrived, deputies found one victim with a stab wound to his abdomen. The victim told deputies that as he was walking down Old Barton Chapel Road, a maroon-colored Ford Explorer pulled up to him. The suspect, now identified as Hattaway, exited the vehicle and began to yell obscenities at the victim, then stabbed him with an unknown object. The victim ran from the scene to a nearby home and called the sheriff's office.

Deputies later found the Explorer at the Gordon Highway Inn. Hattaway and two others were taken into custody. It's unclear at this time if charges will be brought against the other subjects.

  Bunche Terrace shooting connected to illegal drug transaction

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.

    The Aiken Department of Public Safety has released new information on a shooting incident from December 7th, 2017.

  Georgia is working to prevent any snow mishaps

    Wintry weather has arrived in some parts of the country. And closer to home, some parts of Georgia may be getting a cold blast over the next few days. Officials in the metro Atlanta area are taking precautions. Cobb County Department of Transportation has already started running four trucks loaded with brine. G-DOT has also doubled its brine stock to more than 500,000 gallons since a big snowstorm in 2014.  Governor Nathan Deal says he feels confident Georgia is prepared.
  TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes shut down on Columbia Road/Kroger Road

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route.

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 10:13 a.m. Friday morning about an accident. Columbia Road/Kroger Road both lanes going west are shut down. They ask that you seek an alternate route.

