BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Stabbing in Richmond County; authorities searching for suspect

Richmond County authorities are investigating a stabbing.

It happened overnight on Dec. 6 when dispatch received a call around 3:15 a.m. The stabbing took place on Old Barton Chapel Rd. We're told one person was stabbed, but the suspect has not been located. The scene of the stabbing has been cleared.

Investigators are actively searching for the suspect and we will bring you more updates as they come into the newsroom.

