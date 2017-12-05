Fort Gordon holding live fire training Dec. 6 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon will hold a live fire training exercise on the Southwest portion of the installation on Wednesday, December 6.

The training will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.  Local communities near the Fort Gordon training complex might hear some live fire and detonations.

