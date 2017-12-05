Fort Gordon holding live fire training Dec. 6

The Mayor of Augusta is hosting a holiday open house and you're invited!More >>
The Mayor of Augusta is hosting a holiday open house and you're invited!More >>
Local veterans of the Second World War are being honored with a special luncheon Thursday.More >>
Local veterans of the Second World War are being honored with a special luncheon Thursday.More >>
Fort Gordon will hold a live fire training exercise on the Southwest portion of the installation on Wednesday, December 6. The training will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.More >>
Fort Gordon will hold a live fire training exercise on the Southwest portion of the installation on Wednesday, December 6. The training will take place from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a card fraud suspect. According to the sheriff's office, the man in the red shirt pictured in this article used a stolen credit card at an ATM at JR's Mart on Old Savannah Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a card fraud suspect. According to the sheriff's office, the man in the red shirt pictured in this article used a stolen credit card at an ATM at JR's Mart on Old Savannah Road.More >>