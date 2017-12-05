Investigators ask for help identifying Augusta card fraud suspec - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Investigators ask for help identifying Augusta card fraud suspect

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
JR's Mart card fraud suspect (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) JR's Mart card fraud suspect (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a card fraud suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, the man in the red shirt pictured in this article used a stolen credit card at an ATM at JR's Mart on Old Savannah Road.

If you're able to identify this suspect, please contact Sgt. Steve Fanning or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

