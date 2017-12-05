Investigators ask for help identifying Augusta card fraud suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a card fraud suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, the man in the red shirt pictured in this article used a stolen credit card at an ATM at JR's Mart on Old Savannah Road.

If you're able to identify this suspect, please contact Sgt. Steve Fanning or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

