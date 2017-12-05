Lake Thurmond will accept Christmas trees for recycling

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Thurmond will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling. Real trees only, folks. No plastic.

Trees will be accepted from Dec. 20 through Jan. 11. The trees will be put in the lake to act as fish attractors around piers to improve fishing habitats. Some trees will also be placed at select ramps for the public to use. All decorations including tinsel, lights, garland, bulbs, and etc. must be removed from the trees before dropping them off. Dumping of wireframe wreaths, yard debris, and household trash at the site is strictly prohibited.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Thurmond Lake Project Office at 864-333-1100 or toll-free at 800-533-3478.

