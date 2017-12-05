Residents ask Commission to consider metered parking in Historic Downtown Augusta

Residents in Augusta are raising concerns about parking downtown. One resident planned to bring a proposal to the commissioners asking for metered parking in the historic downtown area. Commissioners agree that the city should make a plan to regulate parking. A similar plan was brought to the commission in 2014 but no action was made. Commissioner Marion Williams says he is willing to look into the proposal.

" Yeah i think we need to regulate parking. A lot of people don't understand that but every city has the parking regulated. You cant just let people park all day. People park their cars and go to work, people carpool and leave their cars. So yeah, I think parking meters are really going to help this city moving forward," said Marion Williams, Augusta Richmond County Commissioner.

The person who planned to give the proposal at today's meeting will try again at the next commission meeting.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.