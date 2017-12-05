WANTED: Columbia County Sheriff's Office looking for car thief

Residents in Augusta are raising concerns about parking downtown. One resident planned to bring a proposal to the commissioners asking for metered parking in the historic downtown area.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect. He is wanted for...More >>
The fate of the James Brown Arena hinges on the commission vote Tuesday.More >>
Hotel Aiken is undergoing renovations as it gains a Marriott franchise license. The owner says he is not selling the hotel. But the hotel will have changes to it's quality and room sizes.More >>
A community gathering was held on December 4 in McCormick County. This comes a week after two shootings resulting in two deaths and a suspicious fire. Now families and residents are wanting answers.More >>
