WANTED: Columbia County Sheriff's Office looking for car thief

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Suspect from entering vehicles; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Suspect from entering vehicles; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect.

He is wanted for entering automobiles. The incident happened on Nov. 6th at 2:30 a.m. The suspect entered into six cars on Radcliff Dr., which is off of Baker Place Rd.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the CCSO at 706-541-2800.

