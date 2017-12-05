SLED Investigating Two Officer Involved Shootings

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are investigating two incidents. One happened Thursday, November 30th at Hickory Knob State Park, and the other one happened in York County Friday, November 29th.

One man was wounded in a confrontation at he park with a State Park Ranger. In York County a man died after being shot in a confrontation with a Deputy Sheriff. Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others. There is not any dash cam or body cam video from the incident in McCormick County. However, there is body cam video from the incident in York County. No other information is being released at this time.

