Commission to vote on fate of James Brown Arena

The James Brown Arena has been in need of renovations for a long time. The carpeting has not been changed since the 80s, and the lighting systems require parts that are no longer manufactured; WFXG.

The fate of the James Brown Arena hinges on the commission vote Tuesday.

And there is a lot of division, even between commissioners.

City leadership sees the current possibility of relocating the arena to the abandoned Regency Mall site as a way to kill two birds with one stone.

First, it gives the city an opportunity to build an arena with all of the modern amenities we have come to expect.

And second, it will help inject life into a part of town that has needed an economic 'pick-me-up' for years.

If the move passes, then the next step is figuring out how to finance the project.

But if it fails, one commissioner says that will not be the end of it.

"That doesn't mean that it's dead," said commissioner Marion Williams. "That just means that it didn't pass on that particular day. You're elected by the people to represent them, so you can put stuff on the agenda as often as you feel like is necessary."

All it takes are six votes from the commission to pass.

If it does, the fate of the current building is uncertain.

Williams says it likely will not be torn down and some other use will be found for it.

The commission meeting is December 5 at the municipal building on Telfair Street at 2pm.

