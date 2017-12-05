Commission to vote on fate of James Brown Arena

The fate of the James Brown Arena hinges on the commission vote Tuesday.More >>
The fate of the James Brown Arena hinges on the commission vote Tuesday.More >>
Hotel Aiken is undergoing renovations as it gains a Marriott franchise license. The owner says he is not selling the hotel. But the hotel will have changes to it's quality and room sizes.More >>
Hotel Aiken is undergoing renovations as it gains a Marriott franchise license. The owner says he is not selling the hotel. But the hotel will have changes to it's quality and room sizes.More >>
A community gathering was held on December 4 in McCormick County. This comes a week after two shootings resulting in two deaths and a suspicious fire. Now families and residents are wanting answers.More >>
A community gathering was held on December 4 in McCormick County. This comes a week after two shootings resulting in two deaths and a suspicious fire. Now families and residents are wanting answers.More >>
Aiken County School District held another meeting this evening at Ridge Spring Monetta middle/high school…a school that is undergoing one of their renovation projects.More >>
Aiken County School District held another meeting this evening at Ridge Spring Monetta middle/high school…a school that is undergoing one of their renovation projects.More >>
At around 2 p.m., Georgia DNR Game Wardens located a second body near the site of the recent boat collision on Clarks Hill Lake. The body is believed to be Thomas Allgood, the second missing victim from the crash.More >>
At around 2 p.m., Georgia DNR Game Wardens located a second body near the site of the recent boat collision on Clarks Hill Lake. The body is believed to be Thomas Allgood, the second missing victim from the crash.More >>