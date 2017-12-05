BREAKING: Crash with injuries I-20 Aiken Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING: Crash with injuries I-20 Aiken Co.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol is working a crash with injuries in Aiken County.

The call came in at 3:19am Tuesday. The crash happened I-20E near exit 18.

Details are limited but Fox 54 is working to get more information.

