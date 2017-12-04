Hotel Aiken undergoing renovations with Courtyard Marriott - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Hotel Aiken undergoing renovations with Courtyard Marriott

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Hotel Aiken is undergoing renovations as it gains a Marriott franchise license. The owner says he is not selling the hotel. But the hotel will have changes to it's quality and room sizes. This transition will cost $11 million in construction, updates, and renovations. The owner says a new three-story building will be added to Hotel Aiken as well.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly