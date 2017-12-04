DHEC of South Carolina offers Christmas toy safety tips

Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
Tis the season for giving and while Santa is preparing to bring the hottest and trendiest toys to children for Christmas, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind parents that safety should be a top priority this holiday. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016 there were more than 174,100 toy-related ER-treated injuries associated with toys to children younger than 15 years of age. DHEC wants parents to choose h...
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m.
It is Aiken's turn to retain its status among the country's finest police departments.
A hospital official says that the first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Europe.
The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop at Belk stores in Evans to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings.
The Apple Heart Study app uses information from the heart-rate sensor inside the Apple Watch to collect information about participants' heartbeats.
According to HIV.gov, more than 1 million people in the U.S. are HIV positive, and 1 in 7 of them don't even know it.
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
The research was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, "a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians."
