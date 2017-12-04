FEMA Hosting Job Fair in Warner Robins to Recruit Georgians for Recovery Work

The Georgia Department of Labor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are hosting a job fair to recruit Georgians for temporary disaster recovery work under FEMA’s Local Hire program.

The job fair will take place Friday, Dec. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor’s Warner Robins Career Center, located at 96 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

FEMA hires local residents, who themselves may be disaster survivors, on a temporary basis to help their fellow citizens in the recovery process and to add to disaster operational staffing. A Local Hire’s term of employment is generally 120 days. The term may be less than 120 days or may be extended for up to one year.

Local Hire positions in Georgia pay between $16 and $41 per hour, and may lead to longer-term employment opportunities with state and federal emergency management agencies. This event is targeting candidates who can work in the Warner Robins, GA. area. You may live outside of the area and commute with your own resources.

If you plan to attend the hiring event, bring at least one copy of your resume and two valid forms of ID. Be prepared to complete a full job application, be interviewed on the spot, and before hiring a background check.

FEMA is seeking applicants for the following positions in the Warner Robins area:

Public Assistance Site Inspectors (Job ID 1753885278)

Environmental Consultant (Job ID 1672774362)

Historic Site Administrator (Job ID 1670788660)

Hazard Mitigation Engineer and Architect Specialist (Job ID 1753977948)

Hazard Mitigation 406 Specialist (Job ID 1753885278)

Logistic Specialist (Job ID 1786744006)

FEMA is filling these and other temporary positions in Atlanta, Albany, Brunswick and Savannah. For a full list of positions and their job descriptions and locations, go to www.fema.gov/disaster/4338 and click “We are hiring.” You can also view the list of available positions by locality at https://careers.fema.gov/hurricane.

If you cannot attend, or if you are interested in jobs at other Georgia locations, you may apply for Local Hire positions online or via email:

Create a profile on www.employgeorgia.com/jobseekers and submit your resume for the specific position(s) you’re interested in; or,



Send your resume to FEMA-DR4338GA-LocalHires@fema.dhs.gov. Include the job title and location of the position you are applying for in the subject line of the email.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older. They must have a valid government identification card, such as a driver’s license, state ID or military ID or U.S. Passport. Before hiring, selected candidates will be subject to a complete background investigation.

FEMA is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation. The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, political affiliation, non-disqualifying physical handicap, sexual orientation and any other non-merit factor.

For updates on Georgia’s disaster recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4338 and www.gema.ga.gov. On Twitter, follow @FEMARegion4 and @GeorgiaEMA.