FEMA Hosting Job Fair in Warner Robins to Recruit Georgians for - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

FEMA Hosting Job Fair in Warner Robins to Recruit Georgians for Recovery Work

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
GEORGIA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Department of Labor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are hosting a job fair to recruit Georgians for temporary disaster recovery work under FEMA’s Local Hire program.

The job fair will take place Friday, Dec. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia Department of Labor’s Warner Robins Career Center, located at 96 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088. 

FEMA hires local residents, who themselves may be disaster survivors, on a temporary basis to help their fellow citizens in the recovery process and to add to disaster operational staffing. A Local Hire’s term of employment is generally 120 days. The term may be less than 120 days or may be extended for up to one year.

Local Hire positions in Georgia pay between $16 and $41 per hour, and may lead to longer-term employment opportunities with state and federal emergency management agencies. This event is targeting candidates who can work in the Warner Robins, GA. area. You may live outside of the area and commute with your own resources.

If you plan to attend the hiring event, bring at least one copy of your resume and two valid forms of ID. Be prepared to complete a full job application, be interviewed on the spot, and before hiring a background check.

FEMA is seeking applicants for the following positions in the Warner Robins area:

  • Public Assistance Site Inspectors (Job ID 1753885278)
  • Environmental Consultant (Job ID 1672774362)
  • Historic Site Administrator (Job ID 1670788660)
  • Hazard Mitigation Engineer and Architect Specialist (Job ID 1753977948)
  • Hazard Mitigation 406 Specialist (Job ID 1753885278)
  • Logistic Specialist (Job ID 1786744006)

FEMA is filling these and other temporary positions in Atlanta, Albany, Brunswick and Savannah. For a full list of positions and their job descriptions and locations, go to www.fema.gov/disaster/4338 and click “We are hiring.” You can also view the list of available positions by locality at https://careers.fema.gov/hurricane.

If you cannot attend, or if you are interested in jobs at other Georgia locations, you may apply for Local Hire positions online or via email:

Candidates must be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older. They must have a valid government identification card, such as a driver’s license, state ID or military ID or U.S. Passport. Before hiring, selected candidates will be subject to a complete background investigation.

FEMA is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation. The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, political affiliation, non-disqualifying physical handicap, sexual orientation and any other non-merit factor.

For updates on Georgia’s disaster recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4338 and www.gema.ga.gov. On Twitter, follow @FEMARegion4 and @GeorgiaEMA.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    CVS bids $69 billion for Aetna amid health care changes

    Sunday, December 3 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-12-03 19:58:30 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 2:01 PM EST2017-12-04 19:01:01 GMT

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    More >>

    CVS will buy insurance giant Aetna in a $69 billion deal that could help the drugstore chain push deeper into health care services and keep a key client.

    More >>

  • Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Trump complains about 'very unfair' treatment of Flynn

    Monday, December 4 2017 1:19 AM EST2017-12-04 06:19:37 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-04 19:00:27 GMT

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    More >>

    The Twitter storm - more than a dozen tweets Saturday and Sunday - came after his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

    More >>

  • Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

    Monday, December 4 2017 7:08 AM EST2017-12-04 12:08:56 GMT
    Monday, December 4 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-12-04 19:00:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. In the face of sexual misconduct allegations, Moore's U.S. Senate ...

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is throwing his full support behind embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly