American Legion Post 71 needs your help honoring veterans - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

American Legion Post 71 needs your help honoring veterans

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Credit: American Legion Post 71 Credit: American Legion Post 71

American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta S.C. along with Wreaths Across America will be conducting Wreaths Across America Ceremonies in Aiken County. They will honor veterans on Saturday December 16th 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens (2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy Graniteville, S.C.) 

For those unable to attend this Ceremony, there will be an abbreviated ceremony on December 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Garden 450 W. Five Notch Rd. North Augusta, S.C.  

They are encouraging individuals, families, clubs or organizations to participate in the laying of wreaths following the Wreaths Across America Ceremony,

Please contact Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tonyv033@atlanticbb.net or feel free to contact Ralph Wainright at 803-441-0195 or toprpw@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2 arrested after officials seize $1.2 million in cocaine

    2 arrested after officials seize $1.2 million in cocaine

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:55 AM EST2017-12-04 16:55:35 GMT
    The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after a major drug bust on Sunday. (Source: WALB)The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after a major drug bust on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

    Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75. 

    More >>

    Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75. 

    More >>

  • DHEC of South Carolina offers Christmas toy safety tips

    DHEC of South Carolina offers Christmas toy safety tips

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:23 AM EST2017-12-04 16:23:18 GMT
    Toys; Credit: PabloToys; Credit: Pablo

    Tis the season for giving and while Santa is preparing to bring the hottest and trendiest toys to children for Christmas, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind parents that safety should be a top priority this holiday.   According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016 there were more than 174,100 toy-related ER-treated injuries associated with toys to children younger than 15 years of age. DHEC wants parents to choose h...

    More >>

    Tis the season for giving and while Santa is preparing to bring the hottest and trendiest toys to children for Christmas, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind parents that safety should be a top priority this holiday.   According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016 there were more than 174,100 toy-related ER-treated injuries associated with toys to children younger than 15 years of age. DHEC wants parents to choose h...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified

    UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:10 AM EST2017-12-04 16:10:02 GMT
    Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXGShooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly