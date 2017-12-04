American Legion Post 71 needs your help honoring veterans

American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta S.C. along with Wreaths Across America will be conducting Wreaths Across America Ceremonies in Aiken County. They will honor veterans on Saturday December 16th 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens (2648 Jefferson Davis Hwy Graniteville, S.C.)

For those unable to attend this Ceremony, there will be an abbreviated ceremony on December 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Pineview Memorial Garden 450 W. Five Notch Rd. North Augusta, S.C.

They are encouraging individuals, families, clubs or organizations to participate in the laying of wreaths following the Wreaths Across America Ceremony,

Please contact Tony Venetz at 803-648-5885 or email tonyv033@atlanticbb.net or feel free to contact Ralph Wainright at 803-441-0195 or toprpw@gmail.com.

