UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified

Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
Tis the season for giving and while Santa is preparing to bring the hottest and trendiest toys to children for Christmas, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind parents that safety should be a top priority this holiday. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016 there were more than 174,100 toy-related ER-treated injuries associated with toys to children younger than 15 years of age. DHEC wants parents to choose h...More >>
Tis the season for giving and while Santa is preparing to bring the hottest and trendiest toys to children for Christmas, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind parents that safety should be a top priority this holiday. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016 there were more than 174,100 toy-related ER-treated injuries associated with toys to children younger than 15 years of age. DHEC wants parents to choose h...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m.More >>
It is Aiken's turn to retain its status among the country's finest police departments.More >>
It is Aiken's turn to retain its status among the country's finest police departments.More >>