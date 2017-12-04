UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified

By Kelsey Walker
Connect
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG
Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m. Two people were shot. One of the victims, now identified as fifty-seven-year-old James Kenneth Avera of Karian Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot at least one time.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2 arrested after officials seize $1.2 million in cocaine

    2 arrested after officials seize $1.2 million in cocaine

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:55 AM EST2017-12-04 16:55:35 GMT
    The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after a major drug bust on Sunday. (Source: WALB)The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after a major drug bust on Sunday. (Source: WALB)

    Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75. 

    More >>

    Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75. 

    More >>

  • DHEC of South Carolina offers Christmas toy safety tips

    DHEC of South Carolina offers Christmas toy safety tips

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:23 AM EST2017-12-04 16:23:18 GMT
    Toys; Credit: PabloToys; Credit: Pablo

    Tis the season for giving and while Santa is preparing to bring the hottest and trendiest toys to children for Christmas, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind parents that safety should be a top priority this holiday.   According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016 there were more than 174,100 toy-related ER-treated injuries associated with toys to children younger than 15 years of age. DHEC wants parents to choose h...

    More >>

    Tis the season for giving and while Santa is preparing to bring the hottest and trendiest toys to children for Christmas, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) wants to remind parents that safety should be a top priority this holiday.   According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2016 there were more than 174,100 toy-related ER-treated injuries associated with toys to children younger than 15 years of age. DHEC wants parents to choose h...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified

    UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified

    Monday, December 4 2017 11:10 AM EST2017-12-04 16:10:02 GMT
    Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXGShooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly