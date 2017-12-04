UPDATE: Karian Dr. shooting victim identified

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Karian Drive in Augusta Monday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 7:53 a.m. Two people were shot. One of the victims, now identified as fifty-seven-year-old James Kenneth Avera of Karian Drive, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot at least one time.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

