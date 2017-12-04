BREAKING: 1 person dead in shooting on Karian Dr. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING: 1 person dead in shooting on Karian Dr.

Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG
Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG Shooting on Karian Dr.; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deadly shooting on Karian Dr.

Two people are confirmed shot and dispatch says the call came in at 7:53 Monday morning.

One person is reported dead.

Details are limited and Fox 54 is working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly