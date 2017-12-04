ADPS seeks to maintain accreditation this week

It is Aiken's turn to retain its status among the country's finest police departments.More >>
An arrest has been made after a stabbing on Friday, December 1 in Thomson. At around 3:30 a.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office got a call about a stabbing on Gus Street.More >>
The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will stop at Belk stores in Evans to offer free, convenient mammogram screenings.More >>
The Redcliffe Plantation State Historical Site is inviting the public to come enjoy their fun, family program "Christmas in the Quarters". This will be very Saturday in December at 11 a.m.More >>
Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the search team has found Ashmore’s body, but are still in search for Allgood. In the latest DNR boating recap, they reported 187 BUI arrests, 53 drownings, 147 boating incidents that resulted in five fatalities.More >>
