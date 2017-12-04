ADPS seeks to maintain accreditation this week

The standard for CALEA accreditation is once every three years; WFXG.

It is Aiken's turn to retain its status among the country's finest police departments.

Accreditation is an elite status for departments who can achieve and maintain it, which the Aiken Department of Public Safety has done since 1997.

This is not a foreign concept. North Augusta Public Safety became accredited last week from the same program called CALEA, or the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The program sends assessors to help police departments put together more professional methods of handling evidence, transporting prisoners, proper use of force, and when it is advisable to turn body cameras on.

The list goes on, covering nearly 500 standards that are weaved through during the assessment period.

They are not made up out of thin air.

Many of the standards are designed by attorneys who help reduce liability, and then they are put into practice by officers.

And the community is invited to share its thoughts on local law enforcement at the ADPS headquarters on Laurens Street tomorrow at 7pm.

