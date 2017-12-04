Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Wellington Dr. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia Co: Temporary road closure Wellington Dr.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County wants drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure.

This will be for all thru traffic on Wellington Dr.

The road closure will be from 9am Monday, December 4th to 3pm Friday, December 8th.

Thru traffic will need to use Steeplechase Way as a detour route.  

