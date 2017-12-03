Man stabbed on Gus Street in Thomson

An arrest has been made after a stabbing on Friday, December 1 in Thomson.

At around 3:30 a.m., the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office got a call about a stabbing on Gus Street. The person injured has been identified as 36-year-old Johnathan Andre McGahee.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist the Thomson Police Department with the aggravated assault investigation. The GBI says that the preliminary investigation revealed that McGahee was stabbed by 36-year-old Shameka Shawnda McGahee at their residence on Gus Street.

She was arrested the same day for aggravated assault (family violence) and is being held at the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office Jail.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.