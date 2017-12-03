Redcliffe Plantation presents Christmas in the Quarters

The Redcliffe Plantation State Historical Site is inviting the public to come enjoy their fun, family program "Christmas in the Quarters". This will be very Saturday in December at 11 a.m.

The tour of Redcliffe's decorated slave cabin and mansion explores both the struggles and joys that enslaved families experienced during the holidays through personal stories, historic documents, crafts, sing-a-longs and more. You can explore a different theme every Saturday:

December 9- HOLYDAYS & FREE TIME includes a special story time

December 16- FAMILY & FRIENDS includes a family tree craft

December 23- SONG & CELEBRATION features a spiritual sing-a-long

December 30- GIFTS & GIVING includes plantation games and crafts

Tour space is limited to 30 people and is first-come, first-serve. No reservations required. Admission to the event is $7.50 for adults, $5 ages 6-16, free for 5 and under, and $5 for SC seniors.

For more information, contact Redcliffe Plantation SHS at 803-827-1473, redcliffe@scprt.com, or www.SouthCarolinaParks.com/Redcliffe.

